Public Storage $PSA Stake Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $271,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 523,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,670,000 after purchasing an additional 475,342 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $99,157,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $292.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.40 and its 200-day moving average is $293.40. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.62.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

