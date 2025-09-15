Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 19.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $9,463,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 33.8% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $138.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.10. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.