Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $41.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $38.73 on Friday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

