Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $41.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.
RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Renasant
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant
Renasant Stock Performance
RNST opened at $38.73 on Friday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renasant
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.