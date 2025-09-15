Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Cut to “Hold” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of QSR opened at C$87.08 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$83.32 and a 12 month high of C$102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

