Reviewing Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) & NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Extreme Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Extreme Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 1 5 0 2.83 NetScout Systems 0 1 0 1 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks currently has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given NetScout Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extreme Networks and NetScout Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $1.14 billion 2.61 -$7.47 million ($0.05) -446.40 NetScout Systems $822.68 million 2.19 -$366.92 million $1.00 25.10

Extreme Networks has higher revenue and earnings than NetScout Systems. Extreme Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -0.65% 82.47% 4.18% NetScout Systems 8.72% 7.47% 5.30%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Extreme Networks on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc. delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Over 50,000 customers globally trust their end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.