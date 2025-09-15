Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
View Our Latest Report on InvenTrust Properties
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.