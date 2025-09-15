Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

