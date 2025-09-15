Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 112,343,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 61,763,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.11.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.