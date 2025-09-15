Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stock Position Increased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ROL opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

