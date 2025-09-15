Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $198.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.6250.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $189.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

