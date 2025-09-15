Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Receives $17.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.9286.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXO shares. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price target on shares of RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. RXO has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.69.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in RXO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

