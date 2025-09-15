Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $58.5770 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SANG stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.38. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Sangoma Technologies worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

