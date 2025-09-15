Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.03 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

