Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 13,541 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $179,959.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,920,963.58. This trade represents a 0.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,441,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,284,839.40. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 653,196 shares of company stock worth $9,094,126 over the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $743.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

