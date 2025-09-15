Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declines By 42.9%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,756,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 3,078,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 757.0%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Stories

