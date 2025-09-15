Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Increases By 71.7%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wendel Price Performance

Wendel stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Wendel has a 12-month low of $86.85 and a 12-month high of $100.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

