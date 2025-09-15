Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Increases By 100.0%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.07.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

