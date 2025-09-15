Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Increases By 100.0%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.07.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.