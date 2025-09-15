Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 61,476 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

