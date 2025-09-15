Siren L.L.C. Sells 4,500 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Siren L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

