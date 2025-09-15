Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX Stock Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 394,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

