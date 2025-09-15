Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 3,712.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,276 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

