SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,742,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 1,832,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after buying an additional 1,071,879 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,632,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $17,271,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.