SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,558 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,866,000 after buying an additional 3,353,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,983,000 after buying an additional 12,344,558 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,141,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,155,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 877,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,007,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $94.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

