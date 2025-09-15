Stifel Canada Has Positive Outlook of K92 Mining Q4 Earnings

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$16.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.83. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.45.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

