Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 89,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $234.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average is $212.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

