Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 101,000 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 117,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 44.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

