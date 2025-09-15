Strs Ohio Invests $6.53 Million in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,049,000 after buying an additional 676,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,825 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $247.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.