Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The firm had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

