Strs Ohio Takes $5.46 Million Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

