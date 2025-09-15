Strs Ohio Takes Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,597.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,318.64. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

