Swedbank AB Acquires 8,944 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $834.14 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $954.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

