Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,007,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,024 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,123,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

