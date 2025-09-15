Swedbank AB Boosts Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GitLab were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after acquiring an additional 302,864 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 299,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332,592 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 109.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,830 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 2,456.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $50.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,505. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,226,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

