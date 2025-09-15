Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

