Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 174,800 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 174,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ARM by 9,501.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

ARM stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.24, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

