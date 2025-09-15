Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Docusign were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Docusign alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.19 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $28,897.96. Following the sale, the director owned 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,006.30. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,365 shares of company stock worth $6,050,856 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.