Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,238 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $344.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.69 and its 200 day moving average is $304.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

