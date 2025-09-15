Swedbank AB Has $10.14 Million Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

BALL opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

