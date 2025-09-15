Swedbank AB Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

APO opened at $138.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

