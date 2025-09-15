Swedbank AB Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 168.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Confluent were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $3,994,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,743.84. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $443,909.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 636,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,497.96. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,936 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFLT stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

