Swedbank AB Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $295.40 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

