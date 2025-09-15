Swedbank AB Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 63.4% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Equifax by 27.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $256.46 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.53.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

