Swedbank AB Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of Campbell’s worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $33.23 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.05.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

