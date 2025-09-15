Swedbank AB Has $13.11 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 18,368.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,540,000 after buying an additional 968,010 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $113,317,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $94,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:AME opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.