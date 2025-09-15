Swedbank AB Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2%

Charter Communications stock opened at $263.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.80 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

