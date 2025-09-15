Swedbank AB Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

