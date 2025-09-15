Swedbank AB Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after buying an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,833,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $266.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

