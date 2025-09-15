Swedbank AB Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $76.90 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,423.36. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $7,830,320 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

