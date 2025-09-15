Swedbank AB Has $17.28 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,881,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11,737.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $110.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

