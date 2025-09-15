Swedbank AB Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

NYSE TEL opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

