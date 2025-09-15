Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Yum China worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,694,000 after acquiring an additional 633,800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

